Four-day Flora Expo begins at Bhrikuti Mandap (Pictures)

The 26th Flora Expo began at Bhrikuti Mandap in Kathmandu on Friday.

The exhibition, organized by the Floriculture Association Nepal (FAN), will run until Monday.

FAN has been organizing the flower expo at Bhrikuti Mandap every year.

The slogan for this year's expo is 'Floriculture Business for a Clean Environment and Economic Prosperity.'

There are around 70 stalls including commercial stalls, information stalls, competition stalls, and selfie stalls at the expo.

The flower exhibition draws a large number of visitors every year.