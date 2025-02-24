Sadhus start arriving at Pashupati for Shivaratri (Pictures)

With Maha Shivaratri only two days away, sadhus (ascetics) have started arriving at Pashupati for the festival.

As in previous years, the arrival of sadhus at the Pashupatinath Temple premises has added to the festive spirit of Maha Shivaratri.

The Pashupati area has been adorned for the festival and is now bustling with sadhus.

This year’s Maha Shivaratri falls on Wednesday.

Maha Shivaratri, considered the main festival of Lord Shiva, attracts sadhus from various parts of Nepal as well as neighboring India.

The Pashupati Area Development Trust welcomes and bids farewell to the sadhus arriving for Shivaratri every year.