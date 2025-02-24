LMC demolishes unauthorized structures in Lagankhel (Pictures)

Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) demolished unauthorized structures in Lagankhel on Monday.

LMC demolished the building housing the ward no. 5 office and 16 shops on Monday morning. The metropolis also used water during the operation to prevent dust from rising while demolishing the structures.

Lalitpur Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan was also present during the operation.

According to the Metropolitan Police, structures were being built in such a way that the pond in Lagankhel is visible from the outside. The pond was previously obstructed by the ward office and the 16 shops. Barriers are now being installed so that the pond can be seen from the roadside.

Following the decision to demolish the building in Lagankhel, the ward office was relocated a month ago to a building in Mahalaxmisthan.