Protest in Kathmandu against cable car construction in Pathibhara (Pictures)

The ‘No Cable Car Group’ held a demonstration at Maitighar in Kathmandu on Monday against the construction of a cable car in Pathibhara of Taplejung.

The protestors have been alleging that the cable car construction has attacked the religious and cultural identity of Pathibhara.

Security personnel and demonstrators were involved in a clash during a protest against the cable car construction on January 25.

Police opened fire during the clash. Both police and protestors were injured in the incident.

The government has formed a talks committee to hold dialog with the protestors.

The talks team is headed by Prem Prasad Bhattarai, joint secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs. It also includes representatives from the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration; the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation; and the Ministry of Urban Development.