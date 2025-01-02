Book fair begins at Bhrikuti Mandap (Pictures)

The second South Asia International Book Fair began at Bhrikuti Mandap of Kathmandu on Thursday.

Publishers, authors, exporters, and producers of various educational materials from 13 countries including China, India, Zimbabwe, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal are participating in the four-day event.

The book fair has 150 stalls of various Nepali and foreign businesses. More than 2,000 business people from across the country and over 100 foreign guests have arrived for the event.

The book fair is jointly organized by the Federation of Nepal Books and Stationery Business and the Current Media and Research Center with the objective of cultivating a reading culture. It will continue until Sunday.