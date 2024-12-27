Three-day Madhyapur Festival begins (Pictures)

A three-day Madhyapur Festival, organized and sponsored by Madhyapur Thimi Municipality, began on Friday.

According to the municipality, the festival was organized with the objective of developing Madhyapur as a new tourist destination and contributing to the long-term economic prosperity of the city and its residents.

The festival aims to attract tourists by promoting local art, culture, indigenous occupations, dishes, and products, introducing Madhyapur as a tourist destination, and providing information on its historical jatras and festivals.

The festival’s events are being held in the historical settlements from Shankhadhar Chowk to Balkumari, Chapacho, Nagadesh, Bode, and Neel Barahi of Tigani.

There are 347 stalls in the festival. They will hold various exhibitions for three days to promote local art, culture, traditions, and handicraft.

The festival will feature 25 different types of traditional dances including Ashtamatrika Nach, Indra Apsara Nach, Nagacha Nach, Lakhe Nach, Mayur Nach, Mahakali Nach as part of cultural dance performances.

According to the municipality, the festival will also have an exhibition of 26 different types of traditional musical instruments including Dhime, Gunla Bajan, flute, and Dafa. Similarly, there will be an exhibition of Newari culture and costumes, earthenware, ceramics, idols, and sculptures.

The festival also includes an exhibition of Nepali currency and coins, traditional sports, and bhajans.

The Madhyapur Festival was held for the first time in 1998. The festival’s second edition was held three years later in 2001, and the third in 2004.