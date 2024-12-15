Yomari Punhi observed in Kathmandu (Pictures)

Yomari Punhi was observed in the Kathmandu Valley on Sunday.

The Newar community celebrates the festival on the full-moon day of Thinla, the second month in the Nepal Era calendar, to mark the end of the rice harvesting season. It usually falls on November or December.

The chief delicacy consumed on this day is yomari, a steamed sweet dumpling made from rice flour and filled with jaggery, sesame seeds and molasses.

On Sunday, people from the Newar community gathered in Basantapur of Kathmandu and celebrated the festival with great enthusiasm by playing traditional musical instruments. People also go door to door and ask for yomari in the evening.

Yomari Punhi is also celebrated as Jyapu Day.