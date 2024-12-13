Three-day cultural festival begins at Patan Durbar Square (Pictures)

A three-day cultural festival has begun at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur.

The indigenous cultural festival, which began on Friday, will run through Sunday.

The festival features cultural pageants, display of cultures and costumes, cultural shows, and musical performances.

According to the Lalitpur Metropolitan City, the festival also includes an exhibition showcasing the identity, culture, and economic activities of Newar, Tamang, and Kirat communities.

A short film will also be screened during the festival.