NEA laying electric cables underground in Anamnagar, Rudramati areas of Kathmandu (Pictures)

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) is laying 11,000-volt and 4,000-volt electric cables underground in the Anamnagar and Rudramati corridor areas of Kathmandu.

Until recently, the entire roadside had to be dug up to lay cables underground. It would lead to muddy roads in the rainy season as there would be no outlet for the rainwater. The roads would be dusty as the dry season arrived.

Dug-up roads would also affect vehicular movement.

Hydraulic equipment has resolved the problem to a great extent these days as it helps drill holes for laying cables underground.

With the equipment capable of drilling holes that are 50 to 100 meters long and of varying diameters, it requires only a small portion of the roadside to be dug up.

The NEA started laying cables underground in Kathmandu five years ago, but it has not been completed yet. As construction works are not completed on time, they continue to obstruct vehicular traffic and cause inconvenience to commuters.