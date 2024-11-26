Sports murals adorn Dasharath Stadium's outer walls (Pictures)

Murals depicting various sports adorn the outer walls of Dasharath Stadium in Tripureshwar of Kathmandu these days.

Artists, in coordination with the Nepal Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), have painted murals on the stadium's outer walls with financial assistance from the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC).

According to DB Bhandari, art coordinator at NAFA, the KMC has provided Rs 5 million to NAFA for painting such murals in different locations of the metropolis.

Earlier, a mural of woman footballer Sabitra Bhandari ‘Samba’ was painted at Koteshwar while another mural was painted at Sundhara.

It is said that such murals will enhance the beauty of Kathmandu.