Nwagi Mela held at Gorkha's Shreenath Mandali (Pictures)

The Nwagi Mela was held at Shrinath Mandali, a historical and religious site in Gorkha district.

The fair is held here on the occasion of Nwagi in the first week of Mangsir (third week of November) every year.

According to tradition, people consume newly harvested grains after offering them to the gods on the occasion of Nwagi. People from surrounding villages offer flowers and sacrifices as per their vows.

Shreenath Mandali is known as an important Shakti Peeth of the region.

Located in Siranchowk Rural Municipality, which has a predominantly Gurung population, the temple is also important to the Gurungs. The temple’s priest is also from the Gurung community.

Although Shreenath Mandali is situated at the top of Siranchowk, one can easily reach there by vehicle these days as there is a road all the way to the temple.

There is also a well-maintained footpath leading up to the temple.