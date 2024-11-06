Kamal Pokhari bedecked for Chhath (Pictures)

Kamal Pokhari of Kathmandu has been decorated with attractive lights for the Chhath festival.

On Tuesday evening, the Kamal Pokhari area also drew many people who wanted to have their photos taken there.

Preparations for Chhath have also begun in Gaurighat, Guhyeshwari, Thapathali and other places.

Devotees worship Surya Narayan, the Sun god, during the four-day Chhath festival.

On the first day, people who are observing a fast take a bath and eat food prepared without salt.

On the second, they eat pudding made from rice, jaggery and milk as prasad in the evening.

On the third day, they worship and offer water to the setting sun on the banks of a river or pond nearby.

The festival concludes with the worship of the rising sun on the fourth day.

Rajendra Singh, head of Kamal Pokhari Chhath Puja Society, said preparations for Chhath were underway and that the work of setting up tents was almost over.

Singh said that they have set up 260 tents at Kamal Pokhari but that the number of bookings had already exceeded 300. According to Singh, they can set up a total of 350 tents.