Kathmandu markets teeming with Tihar shoppers (Pictures)

As this year’s Tihar, the second biggest festival of Nepali Hindus, has already begun, markets are teeming with festive shoppers.

In Kathmandu, people are thronging Asan, Indra Chowk and other markets to buy various items including flower garlands, decorative lights, and clay oil lamps for Tihar.

People are also buying broom, nanglo (a flat round woven tray made of bamboo), pomelo, colored powder, utensils and other times for worship.

Kag Tihar is being observed on Wednesday with the worship of crows, while Kukur Tihar and Laxmi Puja both fall on Thursday this year.

Sisters also shop for clothes, fruits, and bhai masala (assorted dry fruits, nuts and spices) to gift their brothers on the day of Bhai Tika.