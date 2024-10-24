Bhaktapur potters busy making clay oil lamps for Tihar (Pictures)

With Tihar, the second biggest festival of Nepali Hindus, just a week away, potters in Bhaktapur are busy making palas (clay oil lamps).

Clay oil lamps are in great demand during Tihar, which is also known as the festival of lights.

People from the Prajapati community in Nagadesh, Bode, Chapacho, Pancho of Madhyapur Thimi and Bolachhen and Talako Pottery Square of Bhaktapur are involved in pottery.

These days, around 40 families in these places are busy making clay oil lamps and other types of pottery for Tihar.

The clay oil lamps are sent to Bhaktapur, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Kavre, Sindhupalchowk, Dhading, Nuwakot, Pokhara, Narayanghat and Birgunj.