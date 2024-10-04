Police detain 3 demonstrators including Ruby Khan from Singha Durbar gate

Police have detained three demonstrators including Ruby Khan from in front of the Singha Durbar.

A team led by Khan had reached the south gate of the Singha Durbar at 3 PM Friday to stage a demonstration.

Sher Bagwan, information officer of Women’s Rights Forum, said that a team from the Singha Durbar Police Circle detained Khan, Lalita Tharu and Geeta Chamar.

Bagwan said they organized the demonstration as the government did not pay heed to them even after they staged sit-ins at Maitighar Mandaal for 58 days.

Fourteen people led by Khan, an activist from Banke, had been staging sit-ins at Maitighar Mandala demanding legal action against the accused in Nirmala Kurmi’s murder case and further investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, two women have climbed on the flagpole at Maitighar Mandala on Friday afternoon.

According to Bagwan, the two women are Bani Chamar and Makarung Darji who have also been holding demonstrations demanding justice for Nirmala Kurmi.

Police and other rights activists are trying to persuade them to come down.