Heavy rain floods Kathmandu's riverside settlements (Pictures)

Heavy rain has flooded areas around the riverbanks in Kathmandu.

Floodwaters have entered Balkhu and other settlements near the banks of Bagmati River following incessant rainfall on Friday.

The vegetable and fruit market in Balkhu has also been inundated. Traders have started moving their fruits and vegetables elsewhere after rainwater entered the market. As the market lies on the bank of Bagmati River, it gets flooded whenever there’s heavy rainfall.

It has been raining heavily in the country’s eastern and central regions including the Kathmandu Valley.

Issuing a statement on Friday afternoon, the Kathmandu District Administration Office has said that the water level in the Valley’s rivers has crossed the danger mark.

According to the statement issued by Administrative Officer Sandesh Adhikari, the water level in the rivers could rise further.

Rain will subside in the Valley only from Saturday evening.