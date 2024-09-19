Youths in shackles hold protest march for Dalit rights (Pictures)

Youths wearing shackles held a peaceful demonstration in Kathmandu on Thursday demanding rights and representation for Dalits as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The youths marched from Maitighar to New Baneshwar as part of the ‘Asoj 3 Dalitka Lagi Ek Din’ (Asoj 3, A Day for Dalits) campaign announced by Khagendra Sunar.

Sunar has been holding a peaceful protest at the Maitighar Mandala for the past 44 days. He stands there in shackles every day, holding a placard that reads ‘Dalitlai Khai’ (Where is it for Dalits?).

On Thursday, other youths also joined Sunar in his protest wearing shackles and t-shirts that read ‘Dalitlai Khai’.

According to Sunar, around 3,000 Dalit youths took part in Thursday’s demonstration.