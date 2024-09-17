Bishwakarma Puja being observed today (Pictures)

Bishwakarma Puja is being observed on Tuesday by worshiping Lord Bishwakarma, who is considered to be the divine architect in Hinduism.

A special puja is performed in factories and industrial areas in honor of Lord Bishwakarma on this day.

Factory workers, mechanics, engineers, architects, artisans and others involved in craftsmanship worship their machines and tools on Bishwakarma Puja, while people also worship their vehicles.

People visited the Bhadrakali Temple in Kathmandu on Tuesday to worship their vehicles.