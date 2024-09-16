Kumari Puja at Basantapur (Pictures)

Kumari Puja was performed in front of the Taleju Bhawani Temple at Basantapur, Kathmandu, on the occasion of Indra Jatra on Monday.

A mass worship of 504 young girls from the Newar community dressed as the living goddess Kumari was held as part of the Kumari Puja.

It is believed that Goddess Taleju will protect young girls if Kumari Puja is performed.

The eight-day-long Indra Jatra began on Sunday with the raising of Yosin, a wooden pole, with the banner of Indra, the Hindu god of rain and good harvest, at Kathmandu Durbar Square.

Chariot processions of the deities Ganesh, Bhairav and Kumari are taken around different parts of the city for three days during the festival.

Other major attractions of Indra Jatra include masked dances such as Majipa Lakhey and Pulu Kisi and displays of various deities.