Fire at Tesla showroom at Naxal brought under control (Pictures)

The fire that broke out at a showroom of Tesla vehicles in Naxal of Kathmandu has been brought under control.

The fire, which started at around 11:30 AM Friday, was extinguished after about 45 minutes with the help of fire engines from the Kathmandu Metropolitan City and the Nepal Police Headquarters.

Details of the damage caused by the fire have yet to arrive. However, police said that the vehicles in the showroom did not suffer any damage in the incident.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.