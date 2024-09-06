Devotees celebrate Teej at Basantapur (Pictures)

A large number of devotees visited the Shiva temple in Basantapur of Kathmandu on Friday to mark the Hindu festival of Teej.

There were few visitors in the morning as it was raining. But the number of visitors grew soon after the rain stopped.

The festival falls on Bhadra Shukla Tritiya, or the third day of the bright fortnight in the month of Bhadra, according to the Hindu calendar. It is believed that worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day brings peace and prosperity to one’s life.

According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Parvati was accepted by Lord Shiva as his wife after fasting and remaining austere for many years. So, married women fast on this day praying for their husband’s long life while unmarried women fast praying for a husband like Lord Shiva.

After worshiping, the women gather and celebrate the festival by singing and dancing.

People invite their daughters and sisters to their homes for a feast known as Dar on the day before Teej.

Shiva temples across the country, including the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, have been drawing devotees in large numbers since early morning on Friday.