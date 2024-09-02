Kushe Aunsi observed at Gokarna (Pictures)

Hindus across the country are observing Kushe Aunsi on Monday.

Kushe Aunsi falls on the new moon day in the month of Bhadra according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

On this day, also known as Buwako Mukh Herne Din or Father’s Day, people spend time with their fathers and offer them sweets, delicacies, new clothes and other gifts.

Those who don’t have fathers perform shraddha and make ritual offerings to their ancestors at rivers, temples and other holy places.

Thousands of people visit the Gokarneshwar Mahadev Temple in the northeastern part of Kathmandu to offer prayers and perform rituals on this day. Therefore, it is also known as Gokarne Aunsi.

A big fair is also held at Gokarna on Kushe Aunsi every year.