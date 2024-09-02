Cooperative victims and police involved in scuffle at Bhadrakali (Pictures)

Cooperative victims and police were involved in a scuffle during a demonstration in Kathmandu on Sunday.

The scuffle took place at Bhadrakali when the cooperative victims were heading toward the Singha Durbar on Sunday afternoon.

The demonstrators dispersed after the scuffle.

Victims of various cooperatives have been holding relay strikes in the capital since May 24. They had organized a big demonstration on Sunday.

Nearly 1.4 million depositors of 350 cooperatives from across the country have been taking part in the agitation headed by the National Campaign for the Protection of Cooperative Depositors.

According to the Campaign, the cooperative victims have yet to receive Rs 250 billion from the cooperatives.