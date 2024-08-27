Devotees throng Krishna Mandir on Janmashtami (Pictures)

Devotees in the thousands visited the Krishna Mandir in Patan since early morning on Monday to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami.

Many had also brought along their children dressed as Lord Krishna.

Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and proponent of Gyanayog, Karmayog and Bhaktiyog.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna was born in the Dwapar era on the midnight of Bhadra Krishna Ashthami, or the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadra according to the Hindu calendar. The night of Krishna Janmasthtami is known as Moharatri.

On this day, devotees visit Krishna temples, sing devotional songs, observe fast and keep an all-night vigil to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

The government has declared a public holiday on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.