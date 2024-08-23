SC stays 30-year service-based retirement plan for police

The Supreme Court has issued an interim order to not send police employees into retirement on the basis of 30-year service period for the time being.

On Sunday, a bench of Supreme Court Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal issued an interim order to not send police employees into retirement on the basis of the 30-year service provision.

The court has also ordered the defendants to submit written responses within 15 days.

It has also scheduled a full bench hearing on the case for September 26.

Twenty-one police officers including senior superintendents of police (SSPs) had filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court on Wednesday saying they were facing injustice due to the provision related to 30-year service period.

Ninety police officers including Deputy Inspector General Bishnu Kumar KC were due to go into mandatory retirement on September 1 because of the provision.

Some of the police officers had moved the court saying they were being compelled to retire between the ages of 48 and 52 years due to the 30-year service provision.

The petitioners are SSPs Jeevan Kumar Shrestha, Rewati Dhakal, Dinesh Raj Mainali, Bel Bahadur Pandey, and Rabindra Regmi; SPs Krishna Prasain, Laxmi Raj Adhikari, Prem Bahadur Basnet, Rajendra Babu Regmi, Avadesh Bishta Chhetri, and Narendra Kumar Karki; DSPs Shree Ram Bhandari, Bhoj Raj Pandeya, Govinda Panthi, Dalram Tamata, Anil Kumar Uprety, Sujit Kumar Ojha, and Jaya Ram Onta; and inspectors Jagat Damai, Narapati Bhatta, and Meghnath Chapagain.

A task force headed by Jhakka Prasad Acharya, joint secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, had recently suggested removing the 30-year service provision in Nepal Police.

The task force had suggested repeatedly extending the terms of those who had completed 30 years of service in the police force by six months instead of removing the provision at once. It had said that the 30-year service provision could be removed within six to 10 years in this manner.