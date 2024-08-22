Conflict victims demand amendment to TRC bill provisions exonerating perpetrators (Pictures)

Conflict victims staged a peaceful demonstration at New Baneshwar of Kathmandu on Thursday afternoon.

Representatives of various groups of conflict victims took part in the demonstration.

They have demanded amendment to the bill on transitional justice in line with the Supreme Court’s verdicts.

The Bill for Third Amendment of the Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act related to transitional justice was passed by the House of Representatives on August 14.

It is currently under discussion in the National Assembly, where it was tabled on August 15.

The conflict victims have demanded that the National Assembly amend provisions in the bill that grant immunity to the perpetrators.