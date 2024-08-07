Bodies of Air Dynasty chopper crash victims taken to Kathmandu (Pictures)

The bodies of the five people killed in Wednesday’s Air Dynasty helicopter crash in Suryachaur of Nuwakot have been taken to Kathmandu.

The crash victims’ bodies have been sent to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu, for postmortem.

All five people on board including the pilot were killed when a helicopter belonging to Air Dynasty crashed at Suryachaur in Shivapuri Rural Municipality-7 of Nuwakot district on Wednesday.

The deceased include four Chinese nationals and one Nepali.

The helicopter with call sign 9N-AJD met with an accident en route to Syafrubesi of Rasuwa from Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon.

It had taken off from Kathmandu at 1:54 PM Wednesday and lost contact with the tower after three minutes. It is believed to have crashed at around 2:20 PM.

According to Nuwakot Police, the deceased are Captain Arun Malla, and Chinese nationals Tang Jutao, Wu Yiyao, Li Jie, and Xie Zeming.

Meanwhile, the government has formed a commission to investigate the accident.

According to the government’s spokesperson Prithvi Subba Gurung, the inquiry commission is headed by Nepal Army’s senior pilot Subash Thapa. Bishnu Basnet and Tanuja Pokharel are members of the commission.

The commission has been given 30 days to investigate the accident and submit its report.