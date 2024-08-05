Rato Machchhindranath chariot festival concludes with Bhoto Jatra (Pictures)

This year's Rato Machchhindranath Jatra concluded with the Bhoto Jatra at Jawalakhel of Lalitpur on Sunday.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other dignitaries attended the Bhoto Jatra ceremony.

After the chariot of Rato Machchhindranath arrives in Jawalakhel, a jewel-studded bhoto (vest) is displayed to the public amid a special ceremony.

The vest is first shown to Rato Machchhindranath, then to the head of state and head of government. It is then help up on all four sides of the chariot for the public.

The displaying of the vest marks the end of the month-long Rato Machchhindranath Jatra, the longest chariot festival in the country.

Rato Machchhindranath is revered as the god of rain and good harvest.

The image of Rato Machchhindranath will be taken back to Bungmati on a khat (palanquin) on Sunday itself.