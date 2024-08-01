Agitating cooperative victims form human chain around Tundikhel (Pictures)

Cooperative victims forme a human chain around Tundikhel as part of their agitation against cooperative fraud on Thursday morning.

Victims of various cooperatives have been agitating since May 23 saying no work has been done to recover their deposits.

The National Campaign for Protection of Cooperative Depositors is leading the agitation. Around 1.4 million depositors of 350 cooperatives across the country are associated with the campaign and have been supporting the agitation.

According to the Campaign, the cooperative victims have yet to recover their deposits worth Rs 250 billion from various cooperatives.

On March 21, the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation and cooperative victims had reached an agreement to resolve the problems in the cooperative sector.

The government has formed a special parliamentary inquiry committee to look into misuse of funds deposited in cooperatives. The committee, headed by CPN-UML lawmaker Surya Bahadur Thapa, has been holding discussions with various stakeholders.

Last year, the government had formed a task force headed by National Planning Commission member Dr Jay Kant Raut to resolve the problems in the cooperative sector.

The task force had offered various suggestions that included requiring cooperatives to present a work plan by November 2023, issue a white paper by mid-December, 2023, and start returning deposits by April 2024.