Heavy rains inundate river corridor areas in Kathmandu Valley (Pictures)

Incessant rainfall inundated areas along the river corridors in the Kathmandu Valley.

Water level in the Bagmati River and its tributaries including Manohara, Kodku, Hanumante and Karmanasa rose following incessant rainfall since Tuesday night.

Many areas along the Bagmati corridor were inundated as the river entered settlements in Kathmandu. Balku vegetable market, Kuleshwar, Tripureshwar corridor and Rudramati corridor were also inundated.

Similarly, heavy downpour swamped the UN Park corridor, Chyasal ground, and CPN-UML headquarters, Changathali, Badegaun, and Karmanasa corridor in Lalitpur.

In Bhaktapur, areas including Dadhikot, Balkot, Ratopul and Hanumante corridor were flooded.

A man was found dead under the bridge at Balkhu of Kathmandu. Police said that the deceased has been identified as Ramsarup Mahato of Banke who was living in the squatter settlement along the Bagmati riverbank.