Biratnagar waterlogged after heavy rainfall (Pictures)

Heavy rainfall has inundated many settlements in Biratnagar Metropolitan City.

The water level in the Budhi Khola, Kesaliya and other rivers has risen due to heavy downpour, and wards 5, 6, 12, 16, 18 and 19 of Biratnagar have become inundated.

Ward chairman of Biratnagar-12 Hiralal Kamat said that the roads have become waterlogged as there is no outlet for the rainwater.

Schools in Biratnagar have also been closed following heavy rainfall.

Biratnagar has recorded 29 millimeter rainfall in the past 12 hours.