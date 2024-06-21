International Day of Yoga marked with various events (Pictures)

The International Day of Yoga was marked in Kathmandu with various events on Friday.

Hundreds of people celebrated the day by practicing yoga at Narayanchaur of Kathmandu on Friday morning.

The government also organized a special event at SOS Children’s Village, Bhaktapur, to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal was the chief guest of the event. High-ranking government officials, representatives of diplomatic missions and yoga practitioners also attended the event.

The government had issued a directive to celebrate the International Day of Yoga at provincial and local levels as well.

June 21 is being celebrated as the International Day of Yoga every year since 2015 after the United Nations’ proclamation on December 11, 2014.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced a proposal to establish an international day of yoga in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly.

The then prime minister of Nepal Sushil Koirala was the first to support the proposal.