Muslims celebrate Bakar Eid (Pictures)

Muslims across the country are celebrating Bakar Eid, one of their two biggest festivals, on Monday.

The festival, also known as Eid ul-Adha, falls on the 10th day of the twelfth and final month of Dhu al-Hijjah according to the Islamic calendar.

On Bakar Eid, Muslims offer special prayers at mosques and exchange greetings with each other.

They then go home and sacrifice a goat or lamb. The meat is shared equally among family, friends and relatives, and poor people.

Muslims in Kathmandu visit the Nepali Jame Masjid and the Pancha Kashmiri Takiya Masjid on Durbar Marg to offer prayers on Bakar Eid.

It is considered auspicious to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina during Bakar Eid. The Ministry of Home Affairs provides round-trip tickets to those Muslims who wish to make the Hajj pilgrimage.

This year’s Bakar Eid celebrations will continue through Wednesday.

According to Mansur Hussain, secretary at the Nepali Jame Masjid, Muslims are required to make ritual sacrifices on all three days according to Islamic tradition.

The government has declared a public holiday on the occasion of Bakar Eid on Monday.