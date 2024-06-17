Connecting Karnali to Kathmandu (Pictures)

A campaign has been launched in Kathmandu to connect Karnali province with the federal capital through words, visuals, pictures and products.

The campaign, titled Connecting Karnali, is led by the Manghari Foundation.

According to organizer Bharat Bandhu Thapa, who also created the concept for Connecting Karnali, the campaign will continue for 10 months.

The campaign will run for three days from the first Saturday of every Nepali month, with each month dedicated to one of the 10 districts in the province.

The first district to be featured in the campaign is Dailekh, which is rich in Khas art, culture and heritage.

The exhibition that runs through Monday features 32 photos and five videos.

Most of the photos in the exhibition were taken by the organizer and Bishal Sunar while one was captured by Harihar Singh Rathore.

The videos are related to Dailekh’s culture, heritage, nature, and petroleum exploration.

Products from Karnali including marsi rice, beans, millet, buckwheat flour, clothes, and materials produced by the Raute community are also on display.