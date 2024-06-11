Shramadhan Employment Fair kicks off in Lalitpur (Pictures)

The “Shramadhan Employment Fair” kicked off at Patan Multiple Campus, Lalitpur, on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security has organized the two-day event in coordination with the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FNCCI), Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI), Nepal Chamber of Commerce, Hotel Association Nepal, Federation of Professional Training and Employment of Nepal, and Federation of Nepali Cottage and Small Industries.

The employment fair features stalls of various employment provider and consulting companies government agencies.