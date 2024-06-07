Disaster response drill held in Lalitpur (Pictures)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed its subordinate agencies to focus on disaster management in view of the approaching monsoon.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, this year’s monsoon will enter Nepal on June 13.

On Friday, a disaster management exercise was held in Lalitpur to demonstrate how to prepare for and response to disasters such as fire, floods and landslides.

The event, titled ‘Monsoon 4’, was jointly organized at Nagdaha by the Lalitpur District Disaster Management Committee, Rajdal Battalion, Lalitpur District Administration Office and other bodies.

The disaster response drill also demonstrated rescue works carried out in case of possible disasters during the summer and rainy season.