Use of public toilets in KMC to be free of charge

People will now be allowed to use public toilets in Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) for free.

Issuing a notice on Friday, KMC said that it has made provisions that prohibit charging service-seekers for using public toilets that are in operation in the metropolis.

KMC will provide manpower, materials, maintenance and sanitation assistance as necessary for the operation of free public toilets, according to the notice.

The metropolis has also requested the operators and management of public toilets that have been charging fees to service-seekers to present written proposals at the public-private partnership unit of KMC within 15 days.

All public toilets in KMC will have to operate free of charge after the designated period.

KMC has said that action will be taken if any fee is charged for using public toilets.

It has also requested government bodies, non-governmental organizations and the private sector to provide free toilet facility if they are operating public toilets within or outside their premises.