Dealing with heat in Kathmandu (Pictures)

Temperatures have risen throughout the country, including in Kathmandu, over the past few days.

The maximum temperature in Kathmandu was 34.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday. According to meteorologist Pratibha Manandhar, Kathmandu’s maximum temperature on Friday will reach 31-33°C.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Kathmandu was 36.6 degrees Celsius on May 7, 1989.

Manandhar said that it is likely to rain only after noon on Friday.

The Kathmandu Valley experienced light rainfall over the past 24 hours. According to the latest report, Godawari received 2.8 mm of rain, Sundarijal witnessed 1.6 mm and Budhanilakantha recorded 1.8 mm over the period.

Kathmandu has been witnessing a rise in temperature since May 13, when the maximum temperature was 27C and the minimum temperature was 15.8C.

Here are some pictures of people dealing with the heat in Kathmandu.