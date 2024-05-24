Kami Rita Sherpa in Kathmandu after record 30th Everest summit (Pictures)

Renowned mountain guide Kami Rita Sherpa returned to Kathmandu on Friday after scaling Mt Everest for a record 30th time.

People had reached the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu to welcome him at the domestic terminal upon his arrival.

Kami Rita summited Everest for a record 30th time, breaking his own previous record, at 7:49 AM Wednesday. It was his second ascent of the world’s highest peak this month.

He climbed Everest for the 29th time on May 12 this year.

Kami Rita reached the top of the world for the first time on May 13, 1994. The 71-year-old also holds the record for the most ascents of peaks higher than 8,000 meters.