Peace walk held in Lumbini to mark Buddha Jayanti (Pictures)

A peace walk was organized in Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, on the occasion of the 2568th Buddha Jayanti on Thursday.

Buddhist monks and nuns from various countries took part in the peace walk organized by the Lumbini Development Trust (LDT).

Speaking on the occasion, LDT Vice-chairman Lharkyal Lama said that Buddha Jayanti is a common celebration of all people and not just the Buddhist community. He also expressed commitment to develop Lumbini.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal addressed a special ceremony organized at the International Convention Center to mark the occasion.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, LDT Chairman and Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Hit Bahadur Tamang, Chief Minister of Lumbini province Jokh Bahadur Mahara, high-ranking officials, chiefs of diplomatic missions and other dignitaries also attended the event.

A cultural event was also organized in collaboration with the Indian Embassy on Wednesday evening.