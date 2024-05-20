NSP holds demonstration calling for reforms in ECD education (Pictures)

The Baburam Bhattarai-led Nepal Samajwadi Party (NSP) held a demonstration in the capital on Sunday demanding reforms in early childhood development (ECD) education.

NSP leader Manushi Yami Bhattarai, Nepal Samajwadi Student Union Chair Netra Chapagain and others took part in the demonstration held at the Maitighar Mandala.

Chapagain had demonstration alone at the same venue on Wednesday.

The demonstrators urged Minister for Education, Science and Technology Sumana Shrestha not to reduce the budget for education in the upcoming fiscal year.

Minister Shrestha also reached the protest venue and talked to the demonstrators.