KMC demolishes structures in Gaushala area (Pictures)

Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has demolished houses and other structures built encroaching upon public land in the Gaushala area of Kathmandu.

KMC began tearing down such structures in the Gaushala area on Sunday morning.

According to KMC Spokesperson Nabin Manandhar, KMC had issued a notice 10 days ago to demolish houses and other structures built encroaching upon public land in the area.

KMC removed such structures on Sunday as it found that they had still not been demolished, Manandhar said.