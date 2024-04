Locals of Handigaun in Kathmandu marked the Gahana Khojne Jatra on Wednesday.

The Gahana Khojne Jatra, which roughly translates to festival to search for jewelry, is celebrated every year on the new moon day of the bright fortnight of Chaitra according to the Nepali calendar.

On this day, locals carry the wooden palanquin of Goddess Tundal Devi three times around the Gahana Pokhari and search for the lost jewelry of the goddess in the pond.

Here are some pictures of the festival.