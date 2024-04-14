Madhyapur Thimi marks Sindoor Jatra (Pictures)

Residents of Madhyapur Thimi in Bhaktapur celebrated Sindoor Jatra with great fanfare on Sunday.

Sindoor Jatra, the biggest festival of Madhyapur Thimi, is celebrated every year on Baisakh 2, a day after the Nepali New Year.

During the festival, locals smear each other with sindoor (vermilion powder) and sing and dance to the tune of traditional music.

A procession carrying 32 palanquins of different deities is taken around the town on this day as part of Biska Jatra.

However, the festival is being celebrated with only 19 palanquins in recent years due to financial problems.

Here are some pictures of Sindoor Jatra from Sunday.