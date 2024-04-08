Ghode Jatra marked at Tundikhel (Pictures)

Ghode Jatra was marked at Tundikhel of Kathmandu on Monday afternoon.

Nepal Army presented equestrian shows, combat kills and various competitions during a special ceremony organized at the Army Pavilion to mark the occasion.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Ghode Jatra is marked on the new moon day of the month of Chaitra according to the Nepali calendar every year.

Here are some photos of the ceremony.