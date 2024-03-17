Holi begins with installation of cheer at Basantapur (Pictures)

This year’s Holi festival began on Sunday with the installation of the cheer, a ceremonial bamboo pole adorned with three tiers of colorful strips of cloth, at Basantapur of Kathmandu.

Also known as Phagu Purnima, Holi is celebrated every year from Phalgun Shukla Ashtami to Phalgun Shukla Purnima (eighth day to full-moon day of bright fortnight of Phalgun) according to the Nepali calendar.

The festival of colors begins with the installation of the cheer at Basantapur and concludes when the cheer is taken to Tundikhel and consigned to flames on the full-moon day.

Kathmandu and other hill districts will celebrate this year’s Holi on March 24 while the districts in Terai-Madhes will celebrate it on March 25.

Here are some pictures from Basantapur on Sunday.