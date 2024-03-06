Sadhus arrive at Pashupati for Maha Shivaratri (Pictures)

Sadhus, or Hindu ascetics, have started arriving in Kathmandu for this year’s Maha Shivaratri festival, which falls on Friday.

Sadhus from different parts of Nepal and India arrived at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on Wednesday morning.

Maha Shivaratri is one of the major festivals in Hinduism and the biggest dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is observed every year on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the month of Phalgun according to the Hindu calendar.

After the festival, the Pashupati Area Development Trust bids farewell to sadhus from India with cash and other offerings.