Tributes paid to singer Bhakta Raj Acharya (Pictures)

People from different walks of life are paying tributes to veteran singer and composer Bhakta Raj Acharya, who passed away at the age of 81 on Monday.

His body has been kept at the Nepal Academy of Music and Drama at Sano Gaucharan, Kathmandu, for last respects.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden, Nepal Congress General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma and other leaders paid tribute to Acharya.

Singers, musicians, actors, theater artistes and others also paid their last respects to the late singer, also known as Bhajan Shiromani for his melodious devotional songs.

Acharya breathed his last while being taken to Nepal Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur on Monday after his oxygen level suddenly depleted.

Acharya has sung nearly 400 songs including popular numbers such as Mutu Jalirahechha, Jati Chot Dinchhau, Jahan Chhan Buddhaka Ankha, Hajar Sapanaharuko, Maya Meri Saanjha Bani and Hajar Ankha Herne.

According to his family, Acharya will be cremated at the Pashupati Aryaghat on Tuesday.