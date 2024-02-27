Three killed in explosion in Bara

Three persons have been killed and three more seriously injured in an explosion in Nijgadh of Bara on Monday.

Three persons including local Resham Magar have been killed in an explosion in one Rohit Workshop operated by Magar from Nijgadh Municipality 5.

Rakesh Jaiswal, 35, of Bihar, India and Ritu Rajat, 20, of Birgunj Metropolitan City-9 are the others killed in the explosion, according to Spokesperson with Bara Police DSP Dadhi Ram Neupane.

All three breathed their last while undergoing treatment. The police initially had attributed the explosion to gas cylinder. But DSP Neupane has added that preliminary investigations showed that another suspicious material may have exploded.

Surya Bahadur Thapa, 45, of Nijgadh-5, Firod Dewan, 34, of Birgunj-9, and Arbin Sah, 20, of Bihar, India have been critically injured in the explosion.

Ramesh Jaiswal (aka Raj), 40, from Motihair, Bihar and Tika Ram Pakrin, 29, have been arrested in connection to the explosion. Pakhrin used to sell scrap materials and Jaiswal procure them.