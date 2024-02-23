Scuffle between microfinance victims and police at Baluwatar (Pictures)

Victims of microfinance institutions were involved in a scuffle with the police at Baluwatar of Kathmandu on Friday.

Microfinance victims had reached Baluwatar to stage a demonstration on Friday. A scuffle broke out between the police and the demonstrators after the latter tried to break down the barricade and enter the prohibited zone in front of Nepal Rastra Bank.

According to Superintendent of Police Kumodh Dhungel, spokesperson for the Kathmandu Police Range, police have detained 11 men and two women for breaching the prohibited zone.